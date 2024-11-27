Advertisement

Titan Group announced the establishment of “Titan Digital Accelerator”, an initiative based in the city and aimed to accelerate the development of innovative digital solutions and tools that can transform the industry of building materials’ solutions. The cement producer has entered a collaboration with the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH) and the International Hellenic University (IHU).

Focussing on dynamic areas of digital technology, such as the Internet of Things, digital twins, robotics and cybersecurity, and coupling them with the use of AI, this initiative will create significant benefits not only for its three partners, but also for the wider industrial sector and the research and innovation ecosystem, says the group.

At the same time, leveraging the power of synergy among one of the internationally top providers of building materials’ solutions, one of the biggest research bodies in northern Greece and one of the most prominent tertiary education institutions, the initiative further reinforces the role of Thessaloniki as a digital innovation hub in southeast Europe. At the national level too, “Titan Digital Accelerator” underlines Greece’s orientation to innovation and extroversion, demonstrating that our country has highly skilled human resources, who can create and support a knowledge-based economy.

While Titan Group is funding the Titan Digital Accelerator, CERTH and IHU, in addition to access to the research and technology ecosystem, contribute by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure.

All three partners are working together to create an ever-renewing portfolio of projects for evaluation. Titan Group, based on market trends and needs, is designing and financing the roadmap for the implementation of the highest priority projects, making the most of the potential of "Titan Digital Accelerator" staff. At least five projects will be implemented within the first year of operation of “Titan Digital Accelerator”, with more to follow in the coming years. Among them stand out projects that include the use of robots, drones and GenAI in the inspection and technical maintenance of industrial equipment, as well as the development of a series of digital tools aimed at automating and improving manufacturing processes, as well as the entire logistics chain and customer experience.

Commenting on the establishment of “Titan Digital Accelerator”, Titan Group’s Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Antonios Kyrkos: “The establishment of ‘Titan Digital Accelerator’ in Thessaloniki marks an important step forward in the Group’s digital transformation strategy, which further strengthens our position at the forefront of digital innovation in the global cement industry. However, what gives us even greater joy is that, through this initiative and our collaboration with two of the country’s leading research institutions, we are contributing in yet another way to Greece’s shift towards innovation and extroversion and to the promotion of its human resources’ talent. We look forward to seeing ‘Titan Digital Accelerator’ become the birthplace of projects that will revolutionise the way we build.”

For his part, the Chair of CERTH’s Board of Directors, Dr Dimitrios Tzovaras, stated: “Embarking on this partnership, we respond to the undeniable need to deepen the links between research and the market, making available to Titan Group not only the high-quality research infrastructure of CERTH, through two laboratories of CERTH|ITI (CERTH Information Technologies Institute), but also the expertise of our researchers in developing innovative digital solutions in a wide range of critical areas of digital technology. Our shared vision to promote innovation increases our joy in our collaboration with Titan Group.”

The Rector of the International University of Greece, Professor Stamatis Angelopoulos, noted: “It is our honour and responsibility to contribute to the “Titan Digital Accelerator” initiative, a partnership with Titan Group and the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH), which embodies our University's dedication to promoting innovation and research. This project, based in Thessaloniki, promotes the interconnection of the university community with industry, opening new horizons for the implementation of innovative digital solutions in the field of building materials. At the same time, it is a shining example of how synergy between entities with a common vision and goals can strengthen the national economy and contribute to the development of a knowledge-based society.”