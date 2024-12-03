Advertisement

Ciments de Moçambique (Huaxin Cement group) has celebrated the commissioning of the new kiln line at the Nacala plant, with a production capacity of 3000tpd.

The commissioning was attended by the President of Huaxin, Li Yeqing, the company's Vice President, Xu Gang as well as the Director of Engineering Equipment, Hu Zhenwu, and the team of Cimentos de Moçambique, led by the General Director, Fernando Barreto. This milestone reflects the joint commitment of Huaxin and Cimentos de Moçambique to strengthen the industry and boost Mozambique's development.