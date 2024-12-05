Advertisement

Al-Jouf Cement Co, Saudi Arabia, announces the signing of a contract to supply clinker to a Jordanian company. Under this contract, the Saudi Arabian company will export clinker to the customer starting 1 January, 2025. The company in Jordan specialises in the field of industry and mining, but no further information was disclosed.

The contract has a value of SAR38m (US$10.13m), representing 12.6 per cent of the company’s total revenues according to the latest audited financial statements for 2023. The contract stands until 31 December 2025 or in the event of the completion of the supply of the agreed quantity.