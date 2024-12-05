Advertisement

The project introduction file has been submitted to the Mersin Governorship for the "Calcium Aluminate Cement (CAC) Production Facility Capacity Increase" project of Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, a subsidiary of Sabanci Holding. The project was reviewed and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process was initiated.

The project, which costs TRL1.090bn (US$31.38m), according to the introduction file prepared by Serdar Engineering Environment and Waste Management Co Ltd, will be carried out in Mersin Akdeniz, reports Yatirimlar Magazine.

The project is expected to increase the capacity of the CAC facility by installing the vertical kiln line No 5 within the existing factory area. The new line will have a CAC capacity of 125,000-200,000tpa.

The construction and installation work within the scope of the project is expected to be completed in 15 months.