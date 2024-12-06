Construction has commenced on a new cement factory in Jabal Saraj, north of Kabul, marking a significant milestone in Afghanistan’s industrial development. The project, spearheaded by Al-Falah Al-Alami Co, involves an investment of US$220m and aims to reduce the country’s reliance on imported cement.

The facility will have a production capacity of 5000tpd and is expected to contribute substantially toward meeting Afghanistan’s cement demand of 7Mta. Mawlawi Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, confirmed the start of construction via his X account, emphasising its potential impact on the nation’s self-sufficiency in the sector.

Built on a 1.2km2 site, the factory will create 5000 jobs and rely entirely on locally-sourced raw materials. This approach is expected to not only support Afghanistan’s economy but also strengthen its industrial base, aligning with broader goals to reduce dependency on imports and foster domestic production.

Al-Falah Al-Alami Co is a prominent player in the region’s industrial sector, known for its expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects and its commitment to enhancing local production capacities across key industries.