Heidelberg Materials' Airvault 2025 project is making great strides. The modernisation of the cement plant in Deux-Sèvres continues. The project will cover 90 per cent of the plant's energy needs with alternative fuels and will reduce the clinker content of cement produced at the plant.



The pre-homogenisation hall is currently being installed. The metal framework, intended to accommodate the future cladding, has just been assembled. Once completed, the hall will be 150m long, 50m wide and 35m high.



Work has also progressed on the preheating tower. The first platform with cyclones, with a total weight of about 1000t, has just been raised: this is where the first temperature exchanges between the material to be baked and the hot air in the kiln will take place. The tower will be nearly 130m tall when its construction is completed.



Heildelberg Materials has started the pre-assembly of the steel framework of the hall to store the alternative fuels that will supply the future factory. This hall has a capacity of about four days of non-stop production.