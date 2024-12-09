Advertisement

The latest milestone in Aggregate Industries’ new cement import manufacturing and distribution facility at Tilbury Docks, UK, has seen the inflation of a new airfare dome structure. Contractor Dome Technology will start applying nearly 4500m3 of sprayed and wet-mix concrete to form the 45m-high and 32m-diameter dome.

The new storage facility will enable the Holcim subsidiary to store 30,000t of cement when completed.

This new facility is a strategic investment in both the infrastructure of Tilbury and in Aggregate Industries’ mission to lead in supplying low-carbon, sustainable construction solutions," said Project Manager, Tim Fry. "The dome silo maximises storage capacity with minimum footprint and reflects Aggregate Industries’ proactive commitment to embrace new innovative technologies.”