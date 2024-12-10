Advertisement

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has partnered with Partanna, a Bahamian climate tech company, to establish its regional headquarters and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the UAE capital. The agreement, which is expected to establish the emirate as the regional epicentre for carbon-negative construction materials, will support Partanna’s ambitions to decarbonise the cement industry by facilitating the company's establishment of large-scale manufacturing operations in Abu Dhabi to service the regional market. As part of this collaboration, Partanna will produce Verra-certified carbon credits, supporting the reduction of carbon emissions in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s climate goals.

Partanna hopes that its modern reinterpretation of cement offers an innovative and scalable solution: by replacing carbon-intensive clinkering process with magnesium compounds derived from brine (from desalination) Partanna will turn a waste stream into a valuable resource. Partanna’s cement is compatible with reinforced steel and shows improved strength in saltwater conditions.

ADIO Director General Badr Al Olama said, “At the core of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation lies innovation. Through strategic partnerships with pioneering companies like Partanna, we are demonstrating that economic growth and environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive. This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to shaping the industries of future, and to accelerating industrial innovation.”