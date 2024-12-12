Peru's Interbank extended a US$60m green credit line to Unacem Ecuador to finance the cement producer's energy efficiency optimisation project of one of its kilns.
The sustainable loan is the first for Unacem Group's cement business and is expected to contribute to its target of achieving net emissions of 500kg CO2/t of cement by 2030.
“Between 2021 and 2023, we achieved a reduction of 8.2 per cent, going from 597kg CO2eq/t of cement to 548kg CO2eq/t. In particular, this loan is specifically linked to the KPI of reducing GHG emissions, which we aim to reach 503kg CO2eq/t of cement by 2027, representing a total reduction of 15.7 per cent compared to 2021,” says Álvaro Morales, corporate VP of finance.