Solarize Egypt announced this week that they have reached an agreement with Misr Cement Qena to develop a 40MW photovoltaic solar project between Misr Cement’s Minya and Qena plants. The project is based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. This project is one of the largest initiatives in Egypt’s industrial sector, involving a total investment of EGP1.5bn (USD29.5m). The two solar plants will generate 48mkWh annually for each of Egypt Cement Group’s factories in Minya and Qena govern orates, totalling 96mkWh annually. This will reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, lower carbon emissions and enhance the group’s operational sustainability.



Hassan Gabry, the managing director and CEO of Egypt Cement Group, emphasised that this initiative aligns with the group’s broader strategy to boost competitiveness while maintaining environmental responsibility. He added that investments in renewable energy are a cornerstone of the group’s long-term vision. Gary expressed pride in collaborating with Solarize Egypt and praised its leadership in driving Egypt’s green energy future.

Both parties are committed to supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 by adopting clean energy solutions and reducing the environmental impact of heavy industries, in line with the national goal to increase reliance on renewable energy sources and achieve sustainable development.