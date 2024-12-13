Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials’ evoZero cement has secured the top spot in the Product of the Year category at the 2024 edie Net-Zero Awards, which celebrate innovation driving the transition to a net-zero carbon economy.

evoZero, the world’s first carbon-captured net-zero cement, leverages carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to achieve its sustainability credentials. Currently available to customers in Europe, evoZero is part of Heidelberg Materials’ evoBuild portfolio, a global brand offering low-carbon and circular cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and asphalt products.

Ian Innes, Heidelberg Materials’ major projects and key account director, accepted the award during the London ceremony. "We are delighted to have won this leading environmental award," he said. "evoZero is a potential gamechanger, setting the global cement industry and wider construction sector on the pathway to net zero."

The evoBuild range aims to establish clear sustainability benchmarks for construction materials, showcasing Heidelberg Materials’ commitment to low-carbon and circular solutions.