The National Cement Co of California Inc (Vicat group) has signed a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy (DoE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, for the development of the Lebec Net Zero (LNZ) project at the Lebec cement plant in California to enable an emissions reduction of around 950,000tpa of CO 2 .

This cooperative agreement covers the award of a funding of 50 per cent of the investment and up to US$500m to finance the project, to build a CO 2 capture, transport, and storage system.

"This decision by the US Department of Energy demonstrates the relevance and realism of the Vicat Group's decarbonisation roadmap. I welcome this decision by the American authorities to support National Cement, because without public funding, this project would not be possible. I would also like to congratulate the National Cement teams on this first step,” said Guy Sides, chairman and CEO of Vicat group.