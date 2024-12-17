Advertisement

The IKN Pendulum cooler at UltraTech Maihar (Aditya Birla Group) has successfully begun operations with a 24-hour trial run. The startup was marked by a traditional Pooja ceremony, in line with Indian customs.



This installation is a significant addition to the IKN reference list, being the 16th IKN Pendulum cooler at UltraTech Cement, with three more currently under execution.