The IKN Pendulum cooler at UltraTech Maihar (Aditya Birla Group) has successfully begun operations with a 24-hour trial run. The startup was marked by a traditional Pooja ceremony, in line with Indian customs.
This installation is a significant addition to the IKN reference list, being the 16th IKN Pendulum cooler at UltraTech Cement, with three more currently under execution.
Dal Engineering and Fons Technology International update on recent orders
Dal Engineering and Fons Technology International in Turkey have completed a number of orders fo...