Last week Capsol Technologies AS installed its CapsolGo® unit at Akmenes cementas AB in Lithuania and is preparing for a demonstration campaign within the cement industry, following a feasibility study carried out by Capsol for the Schwenk Building Material Group’s Broceni cement plant in Latvia earlier this year.
Capsol Technologies has signed a contract for the delivery of two CapsolGo® carbon capture demonstration campaigns at both cement plants in Lithuania and Latvia.This project, starting in the 1Q25, involves capturing CO2 from flue gases at boht plants, with a full-scale capture potential of 1.5Mt of CO2 per year.