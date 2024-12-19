Advertisement

Holcim Philippines has renewed a supply agreement with Saavedra-led developer Megawide Construction Corp and will provide over 400,000t of aggregates for Megawide’s 2025 projects. Under the one-year deal, Holcim will deliver 70 per cent of all Megawide’s plants’ requirements through raw materials for the Apalit batching facility. Holcim Philippines Senior Vice President, Sajith Edisuriya, said, “This partnership is a testament to Holcim Philippines’ commitment to supporting key players in the construction industry with reliable and innovative building solutions.”

Holcim and Megawide have been collaborating since 2016, with the most recent agreement signed last March, where Holcim will provide the cement requirements for Megawide’s precast and construction solutions projects across Luzon. Megawide Assistant Vice President, Rexford Ilagan, said, “Holcim’s expertise and commitment have been key to our shared first-world achievements, and we look forward to continuing this strong partnership in the years ahead.” Holcim also provides ground calcium carbonate for precast and dry mix products for Megawide’s mid to high-rise developments.