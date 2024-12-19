Advertisement

KHD has signed a front end engineering contract (FEED) for the planning of the new oxyfuel kiln line for Heidelberg Materials’ GeZero CCS Project at the company's Geseke cement plant in Germany.



As part of the plant planning, KHD will be carrying out a FEED study for the new oxyfuel kiln of the GeZero CCS project, which aims to capture over 700.000tpa of CO 2 .