KHD has signed a front end engineering contract (FEED) for the planning of the new oxyfuel kiln line for Heidelberg Materials’ GeZero CCS Project at the company's Geseke cement plant in Germany.
As part of the plant planning, KHD will be carrying out a FEED study for the new oxyfuel kiln of the GeZero CCS project, which aims to capture over 700.000tpa of CO2.
The oxyfuel kiln is a central component of the GeZero project. With GeZero, Heidelberg Materials intends to transform its existing Geseke plant to become Germany’s first inland cement plant with a large-scale CCS solution. The oxyfuel process replaces ambient air with recycled preheater off-gas and injecting pure oxygen, this technology creates an oxygen-rich, low-nitrogen combustion environment that concentrates CO2 in the exhaust gas. This process can achieve CO2 concentrations of 70-85 per cent, facilitating easier and more economical capture.
Supported by the EU Innovation Fund, the project will see purified and liquefied CO2 captured on-site before being transported to the North Sea for permanent geological storage. “We are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking project,” said Matthias Mersmann, chief technology officer at KHD. “At KHD, we have long recognised oxyfuel technology’s potential for cement decarbonization and are well-positioned to contribute to this important flagship project. Providing the FEED contract for the new oxyfuel kiln is a crucial early phase, establishing a strong foundation for the successful realisation of this landmark project.”
Dr Thomas Kruger, GeZero project director at Heidelberg Materials: “GeZero is a crucial project for us. It has the potential to transform the German cement industry and make a decisive contribution on our global path to Net Zero. We are pleased to partner with KHD, who not only recognises the relevance of this initiative but plays a key role in the success of the project through their expertise.”
The plant planning is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with construction scheduled to start in 2026.