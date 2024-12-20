Advertisement

Gharibwal Cement Ltd has appointed Mian Nazir Ahmed Peracha as a director, effective 4 December 2024, following the resignation of Habiba Tousif Paracha. The announcement was made via the Pakistan Stock Exchange to inform TRE Certificate Holders.

Gharibwal Cement operates the Ismailwal integrated cement plant in Punjab, Pakistan, with a clinker capacity of 2.1Mta. The company plays a significant role in meeting the growing domestic demand for cement, driven by infrastructure development and housing projects across the country.

While no further details were provided on the reasons for the board change, the development comes amid a competitive local market and rising imports, which continue to pressure local cement producers. Gharibwal Cement has been exploring operational efficiencies and market positioning to address these challenges.