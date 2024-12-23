Andritz has been awarded a front-end loading (FEL 2) study for Schwenk's Broceni cement plant in Latvia. This comprehensive study will include an air quality control system, carbon capture using hot potassium carbonate (HPC) technology, CO2 liquefaction, heat integration optimisation and waste and water management.
A major highlight of this project is the optimisation of heat integration, which plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency. The CO2 capture capacity is impressive, targeting around 100tph.
Capsol Technologies is also working on the carbon capture project for the Broceni cement plant and will deliver all-inclusive services with a testing and validation programme, providing Schwenk with valuable data and information on the CapsolEoP® (end-of-pipe) capture technology. The demonstration period will be from the 4Q24 to the 4Q25.