Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced a strategic licensing agreement with its UK partner Cemblend Ltd. This agreement strengthens the company's position in a key European market, covering the United Kingdom and Ireland, and confirms the growing attractiveness of Hoffmann's zero per cent clinker cement.

Cemblend Ltd, a specialist in customised cement powder mixes, has established its position as Hoffmann Green's key partner for the introduction of zero per cent clinker cements in the UK and Ireland since 2022. The initial distribution partnership quickly demonstrated the UK market's interest in the solutions developed by Hoffmann Green. Building on this success, the two partners are now moving a step further with the signing of this licensing agreement, consolidating their shared ambition to accelerate the decarbonisation of the UK construction sector.

In exchange for Hoffmann Green's industrial and technological transfer, the licensing agreement provides for entry fees of up to EUR2m, as well as fixed and variable annual royalties indexed to revenues from the commercialisation of Hoffmann cements and the sale of Hoffmann premix. The production units built by the partner in the UK will help to meet the growing demand for sustainable materials, while contributing to the decarbonisation objectives of the UK and Irish construction sector.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “We are honoured to reinforce our partnership with Cemblend Ltd through this strategic licensing agreement. It reflects the growing international attractiveness of our solutions and our ambition to transform the construction sector over the long term. By strengthening our presence in a major European market, we are consolidating our position as a key player and affirming our mission: to support the decarbonisation of the construction sector on a global scale.”

Thomas Atkinson, international director of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, added: “2024 marks a key period in Hoffmann Green's international development. After signing a strategic partnership in the United States and strengthening our development in Saudi Arabia, this new licensing agreement provides us with ambitious new perspectives on the European market.

Matthew Cunnigham and Simon Boulter, directors at Cemblend Ltd, concluded: “This licensing agreement is a significant step forward for Cemblend Ltd, enabling us to produce and market Hoffmann cements directly in the UK and Ireland. These low-carbon cements with their outstanding technical performance are a perfect answer to the growing demand for eco-responsible materials in the UK. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Hoffmann Green and contributing to the sustainable transformation of the

construction sector across the UK and Ireland through the construction of new production units.”