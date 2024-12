Advertisement

Holcim has closed the divestment of its business in Kenya through a sale to Amsons Group of its entire 58.6 per cent stake in Bamburi Cement Ltd, resulting in cash proceeds of more than US$100m for Holcim.

The divestment advances Holcim’s strategy to consolidate its leadership in core markets as the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, with Amsons Group best positioned to develop the business in Kenya in the long term.