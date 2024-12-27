Advertisement

SOCOCIM (Vicat group) has been granted a green loan of CFA49bn (US$77.6m) from International Finance Corp (IFC) Africa, as part of the reduction of its carbon footprint.

This loan will accelerate the implementation of the company’s Climat Plan, instituted since 2019, through the construction of our new Kiln No 6.

By modernising the production lines, SOCOCIM Industries is making a sustainable commitment to the decarbonisation of the production processes to reduce the Rufisique cement plant’s carbon footprint and improve our energy performance.

In the long term, the cement plant will use 70 per cent substitution fuels, compared to 30 to 40 per cent currently, thus promoting the reduction of the clinker factor and the production of low-carbon cement.

SOCOCIM would like to thank all the IFC teams for this initiative, which contributes to the creation of a green, clean and high value-added cement sector in West Africa!