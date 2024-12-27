Advertisement

Cementos Argos achieved first place in the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) with an extraordinary score of 89 out of 100. This accomplishment positions the company as the most sustainable in its sector and secured its inclusion in the Pacific Alliance’s Latin American Integrated Market (MILA) Index. Cementos Argos surpassed its previous score of 86 and advanced from second to first place in just one year.



In its 12th-year of participation in the DJSI, Cementos Argos reaffirms its status as a global sustainability leader, excelling in economic, social, environmental, and corporate governance practices. This milestone reflects the rigorous execution of its strategy focussed on business profitability, responsible production, and promoting shared values.



Sustainability highlights as of the end of 2023:

• Caring for the team: Cementos Argos achieved a historic frequency rate of 0.44, the lowest in its history, representing a 67 per cent reduction compared to the 2019 baseline. Additionally, no fatalities were recorded, further cementing the company as an industry leader in workplace safety and well-being

• Certification in the National Carbon Neutrality Programme: The company was recognised as an active participant by Colombia’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development

• Sustainable products and solutions: With sales exceeding US$1.7bn in sustainable products and solutions, accounting for 47 per cent of total revenues, Cementos Argos drives the development of resilient territories aligned with the decarbonisation of the construction sector

• Reduction in CO 2 emissions: A 4.4 per cent reduction in net CO 2 emissions per ton of cementitious material was achieved through energy consumption optimisation, lower clinker ratios, and increased use of alternative fuels and biomass.

Meanwhile, Grupo Argos also achieved an impressive second place in the building materials industry and was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Emerging Markets Indices.