The East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) board has raised concerns regarding the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha as the company's new managing director, according to a report in The Standard. In a letter dated 27 December 2024, addressed to Kenya's Trade Cabinet Secretary, the board, led by Chairman Brig (Rtd), Richard Mbithi, questioned Mr Oguda’s involvement with the company, citing potential conflicts of interest that could undermine his integrity.

The board stated that it was not made aware of key issues during the selection process, which included the submission of three candidates for consideration. They highlighted that Oguda is a director of M/s Georner Systems Limited & Massel Real Property, a company appointed in 2023 to sell a portion of EAPCC’s land. This relationship creates a conflict of interest that should have been disclosed during Mr Oguda’s interview.

Additionally, the board pointed to a recent tender for security services, in which a company linked to Mr Oguda, M/s Brumec International Security, submitted forged documents. These emerging issues, according to the board, breach integrity guidelines and have significant implications for the company's reputation, especially as a listed entity on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The concerns raised by the board come amid protests from employees who objected to Mr Oguda’s appointment. Hundreds of workers at the company’s Athi River plant barricaded the main gates and shut down operations, claiming the recruitment process was flawed and 'skewed'. He was expected to replace acting MD, Mohammed Osman Adan, but his appointment has sparked unrest, further complicating the company's leadership transition.