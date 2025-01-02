Advertisement

Al Jouf Cement Co, Arabian Cement Co, City Cement Co, Najran Cement Co, Riyadh Cement Co, Southern Province Cement and Umm Al-Qura Cement Co announced that they have received written notifications from Saudi Arabian Oil Co, Aramco, that the prices of fuel products used in cement production will be amended as of 1 January 2025.

While Arabian Cement Co and Najran Cement Co have indicated a 10 per cent increase in production costs, all other companies are reviewing the impact of the price amendments on their production costs, according to their announcements to the Saudi stock exchange.