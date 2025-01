Advertisement

Saudi Cement Co has announced changes to its Board of Directors, which enters a new four-year term ending on 31 December 2028.

Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi has been appointed as chairman while Mohammed Abdulkarim Al Khereiji will be the new vice-chairman. The Board's new secretary will be Mohammed Ali Al-Garni.

A new Renumeration and Nomination Committee as well as an Executive Committee were also formed.