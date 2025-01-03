Advertisement

Votorantim Cimentos SA signed an agreement with Brazil's Economic Defense Council, CADE, to terminate all administrative and judicial proceedings involving the company and CADE. It will also adhere to an extraordinary transaction with the Federal Attorney General’s Office (PGF) to pay amounts related to those proceedings, in accordance with the terms of the settlement programme “Desenrola Agências Reguladoras” enacted by article 22 of Law 14.973/24 and Norm 150/24 of the Brazilian Attorney General (AGU).

As a result of the extraordinary transaction and the agreement, which are currently under judicial homologation, the company resolved all controversies with CADE and finalised all the pending litigation with the authority, with a discount of 65 pecrn ent of the amounts originally charged, which resulted in a payment of BRL1,092,779,895.17 (US$172,252,554.52). The company did not admit any illegal action nor the engagement in any anticompetitive conduct.

Votorantim Cimentos reiterates its commitment to financial discipline and transparency to the market.