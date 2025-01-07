Advertisement

Pakistan-based Thatta Cement will likely export cement Türkiye following compliance certification. The company recently revealed this in material information to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Company Secretary, Muhammad Abid Khan, stated that Thatta Cement has successfully obtained the Certificate of Consistency of Performance (CE Certification) from the Council for Quality and Environment of Türkiye.

This significant achievement underscores other company’s commitment to maintaining high quality and environmental management standards in line with international regulations and best practices. The notice adds that the certification highlights our continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiency, ensure product quality, and comply with rigorous environmental standards.

In addition to demonstrating operational competency, the CE Certification opens up new avenues for export growth in Europe and other developed countries. It enhances the company’s credibility in global markets, facilitates smoother access to international trade opportunities, and ensures our products meet the regulatory requirements of key markets. As a result, Thatta Cement anticipates expanding its export potential, which will benefit our business in the short and long term.

Meanwhile, in another communication to PSX, the company acquired 12,500,000 shares of Thatta Power (Pvt) Ltd, representing a 26.09 per cent ownership stake. As a result, Thatta Cement Co Ltd’s total shareholding in Thatta Power (Pvt) Ltd has increased to 88.52 per cent.

By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan