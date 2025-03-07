Advertisement

As part of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Votorantim Cimentos set the goal of having 25 per cent of leadership positions globally occupied by women. In 2024 the company came very close to this target, ending the year with 24.8 per cent of leadership positions in global operations occupied by women. This was an increase of more than four percentage points since 2020, when this percentage was 20.1 per cent.

“Votorantim Cimentos’ organisational culture, which we call Our VC Way, is our guide as we work to create an increasingly diverse and inclusive work environment. Diversity and Inclusion is part of our people management strategy. It is a matter of competitiveness and also essential to drive innovation and the growth of our business. To strengthen this essential pillar of our culture, we have several attraction, development and retention programmes,” said Cinthia Bossi, global director of people and management at Votorantim Cimentos.

In addition to the targets related to leadership positions, Votorantim Cimentos also seeks to increase the percentage of women in operational positions at all levels. In 2024, the company hired more than 100 women to work in its operations in Brazil, including in plants, mines, concrete sites and distribution centres. Currently, 15 per cent of the company’s operational workforce is made up of women, totalling 1100 employees. To increase this percentage, Votorantim Cimentos invests in programmes to train and attract women.

“Diversity and Inclusion is a journey, an ongoing process that must include different approaches, from providing technical training to offer women new opportunities in the job market, to increasing the presence of women in all types of positions, including of leadership. Accordingly, we seek to create inclusive work environments that can help the company remain attractive and modern to retain the best talent, in addition to offering internal development programmes,” said Cinthia Bossi.