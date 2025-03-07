Advertisement

Spain's Official State Gazette published the start of the project competition process for the application submitted by Cementos Tudela Veguín SA to obtain a concession in the outer port of Punta Langosteira, just west of La Coruña.

The cement producer, owned by Corp Masaveu, is requesting permission for the construction and operation of a cement unloading, storage and dispatch facility at the site.

The company currently manages facilities at the end of San Diego, on a 6300m2 plot next to the Repsol terminal through an authorisation that expires in July 2026. The new concession will help to port to continue to process of transferring bulk traffic that is still operating in the inner docks to Punta Langosteira, according to local press reports.