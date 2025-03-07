Advertisement

Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc is building a new distribution terminal in Calaca, Batangas, to supply the Luzon market, which accounts for 64 per cent of national cement demand.

It is part of the plans to enhance its distribution system on Luzon, set within a wider framework to increase domestic cement production and improve distribution networks. Taiheiyo Cement Philippines also increased the capacity of its PHP12.8bn facility in Cebu from 50,000 bags/day to 100,000 bags/day.

The company notified the government of plans to enhance its distribution system on the island.

"Taiheiyo's investments will strengthen the Philippines' foundation for sustained industrial excellence, paving the way for resilient infrastructure, residential, and commercial development that will benefit generations to come," Philippine Trade Secretary, Cristina A Roque, said.

"By integrating modern technologies and improving operational efficiency, this partnership expands local production, generates quality jobs, and reinforces the country's position as a key force in regional infrastructure advancement," she added.