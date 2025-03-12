Advertisement

The Pakistan Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has agreed to allow Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL) to handle other commodities, including copper, gold, metals and other natural earth minerals.

According to the build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract agreed with Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on 6 November 2010, PIBTL was previously only permitted to handle coal, clinker and cement, which are classified as dirty bulk cargo.

The change follows a request by Reko Diq Mining Co (RDMC) to use PIBTL as a copper concentrate export terminal as an interim measure until the operationalisation of Gwadar port in Baluchistan Province. The copper concentrate export activity is classified as a project of national significance.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan