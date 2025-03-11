Advertisement

Bangladesh experienced a 28.7 per cent YoY drop in cement export revenue, totalling US$8.88m in the 8MFY24-25 (July 2024-February 2025), down from US$12.46m during the same period the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone, and related products.

The negative trend was also observed in February 2025, when Bangladesh’s cement industry generated export revenue of US$1.17m, compared to US$1.85m in the same month last year. This resulted in a 36.8 per cent YoY decline.



Bangladesh’s cement export revenue reached US$18.42m in the FY23-24, an increase from US$13.66m in the FY22-23. Most of Bangladesh's cement exports go to India, particularly from the northeastern states. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In the 8MFY24-25, Bangladesh’s total export revenue for all merchandise was US$32.94bn, reflecting a 10.5 per cent YoY increase.

by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan