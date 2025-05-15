Advertisement

According to Topline Research, MSCI has announced its May 2025 Index review, in which three new securities from Pakistan are added to the frontier market index: DG Khan Cement (DGKC), Maple Leaf Cement Factory (MLCF), and Fauji Cement (FCCL). All three represent Pakistan's cement sector. This increases the total number of constituents in the MSCI Frontier Index to 26 from 23. These changes will be effective 30 May 2025.

Based on details updated on the MSCI website, in the May 2025 review, the minimum free float and total market cap thresholds for selecting frontier market stocks were US$78m and US$155m, respectively. An analyst estimates Pakistan's weight in the MSCI frontier market index at 6-6.5 per cent.



by Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan