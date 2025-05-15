Advertisement

Tunisia-based Les Ciments de Bizerte reported a revenue in 2024 of TND27.8m (US$9.2m), down 69 per cent YoY from TND91.3m in 2023.

The company widened its gross loss to TND4.6m from TND2.6m in 2023 and recorded an historic loss of TND44.8m in 2024, when compared with with a TND34.3m loss in the previous year.

The drop in earnings was largely attributed to the halt in clinker production throughout the year. As a result, the company purchased 114,128t of clinker to maintain its market presence, but this proved insufficient at times to meet market requirements.