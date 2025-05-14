Advertisement

The price of a 25kg bag of cement in Mauritius increased by five per cent to MUR178-188 (US$3.85-4.07), depending on the region.

In Port-Louis the price increased from MUR169.80-178 while in Savanne, it rose from MUR179 to MUR188.

Mauritian Minister of Commerce, Michael Sik Yuen, justified this increase by the country’s need to avoid a shortage. He explained that two operators were demanding a higher price increase and threatening mass lay-offs. Since the amendments to the Consumer Protection Regulations in 2003, the Ministry of Commerce has set cement prices.