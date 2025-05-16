Advertisement

Indian cement producer Shree Cement Ltd posted a revenue of INR55.32bn (US$646.2m) in the January-March 2025 quarter (4QFY24-25), up 2.4 per cent when compared with INR54.01bn in the year-ago period. Total sales volume increased to 9.84Mt in 4QFY24-25 from 9.53Mt in the equivalent quarter of the previous year.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 14.9 per cent YoY to INR5.75bn in the 4QFY24-25 from INR6.758bn.

FY24-25 results

In FY24-25 total consolidated revenue from operations slipped 5.5 per cent to INR192.824bn from INR204.038bn in the year-ago period.

Shree Cement saw a 51.3 per cent drop in net profit to INR11.238bn in the FY24-25 from INR23.096bn in the FY23-24.

Outlook

The company said it expects to see 6.5-7.5 per cent growth in demand on the back of infrastructure project, rural recovery and momentum in the real estate sector, but warned of downside risks including geopolitical conflicts and trade barriers by key economies.

"As we move into FY25-26, we remain optimistic about improved cement demand and will therefore continue to drive our strategic initiatives of premiumisation, geo-mix and cost optimisation," said Shree Cement MD, Neeraj Akhoury.