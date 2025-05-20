Advertisement

A US$250m cement production plant, jointly invested by Chinese and Cambodian interests, entered operation in western Cambodia on 20 May.

The 2.2Mta capacity plant, built on a 407ha site in the Aural district, was inaugurated by Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet in a special ceremony, who noted the new facility boosts Cambodia’s cement total production capacity to 11Mta.

"These cement plants have transformed Cambodia from a country that imported 100 percent of cement from overseas into a country that is capable of supplying its domestic demand entirely on its own," he added.

Estimates suggest Cambodia needs more than 10Mta to meet the demands of its burgeoning construction sector. Cambodia also exports more than 30,000ta of cement to Thailand.