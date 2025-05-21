Advertisement

The commissioning of new cement plants in Ethiopia is creating a favourable opportunity for developers engaged in the construction sector, according to the country’s president, Taye Atseke Selassie.

President Taye made the comments while visiting Pioneer Cement Manufacturing's expansion project in the city of Dire Dawa, eastern Ethiopia, built through a partnership between Ethiopian and Chinese investors. He added that the collaboration between Ethiopian and foreign investors in the construction sector signifies the potential for knowledge transfer, capital inflow, and enhanced productivity.

Noting the current more conducive environment for developers, Taye stressed that expanding investment in the construction sector accelerates the nation’s ongoing development journey, commending Pioneer Cement Factory for fulfilling its social responsibility.



Increased production capacity

Also speaking at the inauguration, Ethiopia's Minister of Mines, Engineer Habtamu Tegegn, said that national production capacity has now reached 20Mta.



He added that efforts are underway to further boost cement production, with the commissioning four coal processing plants to support the sector, and that by enhancing the efficiency of existing plants and operationalising new ones, Ethiopia is positioning itself to meet both domestic demand and those of its export markets.

