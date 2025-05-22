Advertisement

India-based JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd will introduce electric vehicles (EVs) into its domestic logistics network.

Thanks to a partnership with SwitchLabs, the cement producer will operate the EVs on the route between the KJ Puram plant in Sirohi, Rajasthan, and the Kalol grinding unit in Gujarat. The initiative follows a successful pilot project, which combined a significant reduction in carbon emissions and operational efficiency.

By integrating the EVs into its logistics operations, the company aims to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to the country's wider transition to sustainable infrastructure.