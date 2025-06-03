Advertisement

CarbonCure has appointed Kristal Kaye as interim CEO as founder Robert Niven steps down. Ms Kaye previously served as the company’s CFO.

With more than three decades of experience and 22 years of executive leadership across a variety of industries, including mining, energy and retail pharmacy, Ms Kaye brings extensive experience in corporate strategy and financial management and a fresh perspective on the company’s near-term priorities.

Mr Niven will continue to serve the company as a member of the Board of Directors. He founded the company in 2012 with the simple goal of making concrete sustainability both profitable and easy for the industry. By adopting CarbonCure’s technologies, concrete producers can unlock new revenue streams and cut cement costs. The easy-to-integrate drop-in solution harnesses the proven power of CO2 mineralisation to improve cement efficiency and generate high integrity, high value carbon credits that are purchased by corporate buyers in the voluntary carbon market.