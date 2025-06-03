Advertisement

Cementos Progreso SA has appointed Andrés Bolaños Amerling as its country director.

Mr Bolaños Amerling holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBS from INCAE. With more than 20 years of experience in the company and industry, he has worked in key areas such as planning, risk, sales and ready-mix concrete. He is the first Costa Rican to hold this position.

"I begin this new phase with the commitment to continue building on Progreso's 125-year legacy in the region, and particularly in my country. We will continue investing in the renovation and improvement of our equipment and plants, always with the goal of being our customers' preferred supplier, without compromising the safety of our employees and stakeholders, who are our number one priority," Mr Bolaños said in a statement.