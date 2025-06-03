Advertisement

Spain-based Molins is investing EUR100m in the acquisition of Concremat, the leading precast concrete company in Portugal, the construction of a new robotic plant in central Spain and a new US factory of its urban landscaping business, Escofet.

To strengthen its precast concrete business, Molins has acquired Lisbon-headquartered concrete company. Concremat operates two production plants and reported revenues of EUR52m in 2024. The acquisition also marks Molins’ entry into Portugal.

“The acquisition of Concremat marks a step forward in our sustainable growth strategy and geographic diversification. Portugal is a key market in Southern Europe, and Concremat brings a solid track record, consolidated industrial capabilities, and a corporate culture that aligns perfectly with ours,” said Marcos Cela, CEO of Molins. “This deal strengthens our position in precast solutions, allows us to integrate local talent, and creates synergies that will enhance our ability to serve customers.”

Molins has begun investing in a new precast concrete plant in central Spain, dedicated to industrialised housing. This cutting-edge, fully automated facility will triple current production capacity to 3000 housing units annually. The project is expected to generate 80 skilled jobs in fields such as engineering, logistics, and construction management.



This initiative responds to growing demand in the Spanish market for faster, more sustainable, and higher-quality housing solutions. This expansion is expected to significantly boost production capacity. In 2024 the precast concrete business already accounted for 16 per cent of Molins’ total turnover.



“The Spanish government’s push for industrialised housing highlights the urgent need to transform the production model in the residential sector. At Molins, we have long supported this transformation, convinced that industrialisation is key to delivering more efficient housing with shorter lead times,” stated Mr Cela. “We are reinforcing our ability to meet housing needs with innovative and scalable solutions.”

Meanwhile, Molins will open a new plant in Oklahoma, USA, under the Escofet brand to locally produce the most in-demand product lines for the North American markets, shortening delivery times and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transport. The US currently accounts for six per cent of Escofet’s revenue, but thanks to the investment, this share is expected to grow to 30 per cent.