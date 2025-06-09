Advertisement

Low-carbon cement developer Sublime Systems has lost a US$87m federal award issued last March, as part of the cuts announced by the Trump administration.

The award is one of 24, totalling US$3.7bn, that were rolled back by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, who announced the awards previously issued by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations have been terminated.

As previously reported by ICR, National Cement Co of California has already lost a US$500m grant for the development of its zero-carbon cement facility as part of the same wave of funding cancellations.

Sublime Systems, which recently secured a 600,000t green cement order from Microsoft, has declined to comment.