Taiheiyo Cement Corp has announced plans to establish a new production and shipment facility of blended cement using classified fly ash as part of its carbon reduction strategy.

The Japanese company has strengthened the shipment system of blended cement to southeast Asia with the installation of a classification facility at Saiki Ash Center in Saiki City, Oita Prefecture, to adjust the quality of coal ash generated from domestic coal-fired power plants.

Taiheiyo says the facility will be capable of producing and shipping 800,000tpa of blended cement, with the aim of starting shipment during its 26 Medium-Term Management Plan. Establishment of the hub will boost Taiheiyo’s overall export capacity of blended cement to more than 1.3Mta.