Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials has been elected as the new president of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), whose members are committed to achieving net zero concrete by 2050.

Dr Von Achten was officially confirmed as president at the GCCA Global CEO Gathering and Leaders Conference in Mexico City in June 2025. He has been GCCA VP since 2023 and succeeds the outgoing president, Fernando González, after the latter's two-year term of office ended.

Dr Von Achten said: “It is a great honour to be elected President of the GCCA. Cement and concrete are essential to modern life. Our building materials are here to stay as they are versatile, durable, 100 per cent recyclable, and locally produced. As their custodians, we are working with all available levers to deliver on our ambitious 2050 net zero roadmap.

Our members and industry are taking continuous action to reduce CO 2 emissions. I am convinced that concrete can become the world’s most sustainable building material – through continued innovation, active collaboration, and by driving global excellence.”

The GCCA's new president is calling for a renewed joint focus from all GCCA members, both in the developed world and emerging economies, as well as for key partnerships and progress with governments and policymakers around the world, to put in place the policy enablers and systems to advance the industry’s transformation.

He has worked for Heidelberg Materials since 2007 and brings a depth of experience in the cement and concrete industry.