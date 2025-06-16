Advertisement

Adani Cement Ltd and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) have announced a partnership to advance sustainable and high-quality construction in India. The agreement was formalised during CREDAI’s Governing Council meeting in Goa.

Adani Cement accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the cement consumed in India's housing and infrastructure projects, this tie-up offers an advantage to CREDAI's extensive network of builders. The partnership enables direct access to Adani Cement's supply chain, ensuring cement for projects across the nation.

The alliance follows Adani Cement recently surpassing the 100Mta cement capacity landmark.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a greener, smarter urban future, one where Adani Cement’s technical expertise and CREDAI’s on-ground experience come together to create stronger, safer, and more sustainable structures," said Vinod Bahety, CEO – cement business at the Adani Group.

CREDAI members are poised for significant benefits from this partnership, gaining access to Adani Cement’s portfolio of products, including concrete solutions. Beyond just materials, the collaboration extends to technical expertise, empowering developers to boost standards of high-quality, sustainable urban development across their projects.