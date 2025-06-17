Advertisement

The Kant Cement plant in Kyrgyzstan has commissioned a new production line. The expansion project was completed by Triumph Engineering and funded by the Eurasian Development Bank. With an investment of over US$60m, the new line is set to increase production by 800,000tpa, creating more than 300 new jobs.

In 2024, the plant produced 1.156Mt of cement, providing jobs for over 800 people.

At the launch ceremony, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted the project's significant benefits for the country’s economy, industrial growth, and employment. “In just the first three months of 2025, 3,300 residential units totalling 419,000m2 were commissioned, a 32.2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, over US$138m in investments were attracted, giving thousands of families a new start. This is a clear testament to the success of the state housing policy,” the president said.

He also reminisced about the extensive legacy of the Kant Cement plant, one of the nation’s pioneering industrial ventures, established in 1964. Since that juncture, the facility has consistently delivered cement to the construction sector, adhering to globally recognised benchmarks and compliance metrics.

The Kant Cement Plant is a part of the United Cement Group, a major cement holding in Central Asia with operations spanning Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan.