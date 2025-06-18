Advertisement

Cemex’s Central Europe Materials division is developing its focus on renewable energy, providing both environmental and financial benefits. Since 2023, the company's solar installations in these locations have already generated 2GWh of energy, enough to power 350 households for one year.

Currently, Cemex plants in this area operate five photovoltaic farms. Four of the farms are in Germany and one in Pruszków near Warsaw. Soon, there will be a total of nine such farms in Poland. New installations will be also launched on the premises of cement plants and concrete plants in Myslowice, Warsaw, Lublin, Szczecin, Gdansk, and at the mine in Mirowo quarry under an agreement with EDP Energia Polska, which is part of the European leader in solar solutions, photovoltaic installations will be built, the total capacity of which will exceed 14MWp.

Furthermore in Berlin (Germany) Cemex will install additional 30kWp at a ready-mix plant powering not only the batching plant but also the electric mixer fleet with solar energy.

Existing farms already supply Cemex plants in Central Europe Materials with 128.4MWh of energy per month. Once the new installations are up and running, this will amount to as much as 291.4MWh.

“In the era of ongoing climate change, we need investments that will allow our societies to develop in a more sustainable manner while also increasing our company’s efficiency. Obtaining energy from renewable sources, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere and cuts our use of traditional energy methods, is key in this context. Cemex consistently increases the share of renewable energy in its energy mix. Thanks to this, we can expand our offer of lower-emission products, supporting customers in reducing the carbon footprint of their investments,” said Patryk Czaplewski, director of operational excellence for central Europe at Cemex.

Investments in photovoltaics are not the only activities of Cemex in the area of renewable energy. In this context, the contract with the Norwegian company Statkraft is also worth noting, which at the beginning of 2025 began to supply Polish Cemex plants with energy from domestic wind and photovoltaic farms. The contract with Statkraft will be valid for eight years, securing 30 per cent of Cemex Polska's energy needs.



The first Cemex photovoltaic farms in Central Europe were launched in 2022 in Germany