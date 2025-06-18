Advertisement

Metrocem in Bangladesh has launched a new environment-friendly product called ‘Metrocem Special’. Managing Director of Metrocem Cement Ltd Muhammad Shahid Ullaah unveiled the new bag of Metrocem cement at an event at Hotel Cox in Cox’s Bazar.

M Asad Ullah and M Rafiq Ullaah, Metrocem directors, Mobarak Ali Bhuiyan and Shamim Hasan, general managers and Syed Iftekhar Ali and M Abu Bakar Siqqique, deputy general Managers, were present on the occasion.

The company was established in the year 2000 with an 800tpd cement capacity in Munshigoni, Dhaka. The current cement capacity of the plant is 2600tpd.