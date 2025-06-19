Advertisement

The Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals is developing a plan to set up new cement factories with a production capacity of 52Mta.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, Doha Al-Jabouri, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Iraq’s cement factories, both associated with the Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the private sector, are currently producing 32Mta.

The Iraqi government has developed a strategy to enhance cement production capacity in response to growing demand and ongoing construction projects in Iraq, as well as to fulfil current and future demands, according to Al-Jabouri.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, launched in April six large-scale cement factories worth US$1.171bn in the southern Iraqi province of Muthanna.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Al-Sudani initiated commercial operations at Najmat Al-Samawa Cement Plant 2 (Lucky Cement group) which produces 6000tpd.

Al-Sudani launched construction works for the Al-Arabi Cement plant, the Khairat Al-Muthanna Cement plant, and the Al-Ittihad Cement factory, each with a capacity of 6000tpd.

Additionally, Al-Sudani launched the construction works for the Al-Samawa Cement works with an output capacity of 6600tpd and a 1200tpd caustic soda project.